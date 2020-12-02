Oscar-nominated ‘Umbrella Academy’ star Elliot Page announces he is transgender

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A Hollywood star has come out as transgender.
While most have known this person as Ellen Page, star of “Juno” and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy”, now Ellen wants to be known as Elliot -- with he and him and they and them pronouns.
He says he’s transgender and non-binary, meaning his gender identity is neither man nor woman.
Page shared on social media saying he feels lucky to finally be at this place where he loves who he is and he’s thankful for the support he’s gotten to get here.
He also used the post to support other transgender people who have suffered with harassment, abuse, and self-loathing.
