Red Kettle Campaign running with less locations and less volunteers because of COVID

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army says their Red Kettle Campaign is underway, but they are only able to ring at about half the locations they normally do.
Salvation Army Captain Mike Michels says they have fewer volunteers and fewer locations willing to let them ring their bells. In fact, he says they have about half as many Red Kettles out as they normally would.
The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s number one fundraiser of the year. The organization says it sets the Salvation Army up to help families in need, not only during Christmas time, but also for the next 12 months.
Michels says this year about half of their partners don’t want them to ring at their locations, because the companies don’t want the extra risk of having an additional person at their business during the pandemic.
The Salvation Army is working with about half as many volunteers as previous years, and Michels says they are struggling to fill the locations they already have.
Michels says although they understand this is a difficult time for everyone, they need these donations now more than ever.
“We’re serving more people than ever, and we’re doing it with a shoestring budget at time, but we’re doing the very best we can,” Michels said.
Those who would like to register to ring for the Red Kettle Campaign, can do so on the Salvation Army’s website.
Also anyone wanting to set up a virtual kettle can do so on the Salvation Army Carolina’s webpage.
