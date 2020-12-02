Lane closed on road across from James Island school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials say they will be closing a lane on Grimball Road on James Island to work on improving drainage in the area.
Charleston County Public Information Officer Kelsey Barlow says construction on the drainage project will begin Wednesday at 7 a.m. and end by December 11, at 5 p.m.
Flaggers will direct traffic and Barlow says construction will be suspended on the weekends.
The Grimball Road Drainage Improvements project will require closing one lane on Grimball Road which Barlow says is across from James Island Elementary School.
Barlow says citizens are asked to be careful while driving through the construction area.
The Grimball Road Drainage Improvements project will include the construction of a reinforced concrete pipe which Barlow says will go under Grimball and South Grimball Roads. The county says this will help to alleviate flooding issues in this area of James Island.
For more information citizens are asked to call Public Works Stormwater at 843-202-7639 or email stormwater@charlestoncounty.org.
