S.C. reports more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive rate above 21%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s report on daily COVID-19 new case counts exceeded 1,000 for the 15th straight time Wednesday.
The percent-positive rate for the most recent batch of testing also exceeded the 20% mark.
The agency listed 1,612 newly-confirmed cases with 70 probable cases, 35 confirmed deaths, and six probable deaths.
Of the confirmed deaths, two were in Charleston County and one was in Georgetown County. All three of those Lowcountry deaths involved elderly patients.
That brings the total to 206,653 confirmed cases in the state, 14,182 probable cases; 4,126 confirmed deaths and 318 probable deaths.
A total of 2,749,657 COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians.
Sunday’s report represented the results of 7,480 individual tests reported with an overall positive rate of 21.6%.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
