Three COVID-19 mobile vaccination shelters coming to the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When COVID-19 vaccines roll out Lowcountry municipalities will be ready to distribute to them using mobile vaccination shelters.
The effort to purchase three mobile shelters is coming from the Lowcountry Healthcare Coalition which is made up of hundreds of different entities throughout the region. The Charleston Fire Department asked the city of Charleston to purchase the vaccination trailers as part of the Healthcare Preparedness Program COVID-19 grant.
The shelters will be designed to have two lanes for traffic, so cars can drive through the vaccine site.
It will also be inflatable so it can fit inside a trailer to make the site mobile.
“It’s basically a complete set up within that trailer so we can pull the trailer to whatever site that they feel is going to be the most beneficial,” Charleston Deputy Fire Chief Jason Krusen said. “Once they determine a site, then that trailer gets pulled in, the shelter gets wheeled out, it gets inflated and it sets up rather quickly along with all of the support items.”
Each trailer costs roughly $109,167, so the total cost of the project is around $356,976. One trailer will be assigned to the city of Charleston while the other two will be housed in one of the eleven counties in the Lowcountry region.
While the city is fronting the cost, they will be reimbursed from the grant. The city is only the agency purchasing the equipment for the region.
Deputy Chief Krusen says the trailers will be used for more than just vaccines in the future.
“In 2022 when COVID is hopefully a thing of the past, we’re still going to have our annual flu vaccination and we’re still going to need to do that and get out into the community,” he said. “These resources will be able to be taken out to some of the smaller communities, rural counties that may not have those resources.”
He says the trailers will likely be ready within the next two months.
