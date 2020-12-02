Town of Kiawah Island elects new mayor

By Live 5 Web Staff | December 2, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 5:06 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Kiawah Island has elected a new mayor following Tuesday’s election.

According to unofficial results, John Labriola is the new mayor with 315 votes. Labriola faced Klaus Said who had 269 votes. Labriola was elected twice to town council and served as mayor pro tem from 2012 to 2016.

“I believe my extensive experience in civic and professional organizations provide me with leadership, governing, communicating and decision-making skills,” Labriola said.

Labriola will be sworn in on Friday along with newly elected council.

More results of Tuesday’s election can be found below. Town officials said there are 30 provisional ballots left to be county which may change the final totals slightly.

Mayoral Candidate (4-year term) Totals

John Labriola – 315

Klaus Said – 269

Town Council (4-year term) Totals

John Moffitt – 489

Scott Parker – 497

Town Council (2-year term) Totals

Maryanne Connelly – 421

Dan Prickett – 381

John Ross– 229

