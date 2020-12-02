Town of Kiawah Island elects new mayor

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Kiawah Island has elected a new mayor following Tuesday’s election.
According to unofficial results, John Labriola is the new mayor with 315 votes. Labriola faced Klaus Said who had 269 votes. Labriola was elected twice to town council and served as mayor pro tem from 2012 to 2016.
“I believe my extensive experience in civic and professional organizations provide me with leadership, governing, communicating and decision-making skills,” Labriola said.
Labriola will be sworn in on Friday along with newly elected council.
More results of Tuesday’s election can be found below. Town officials said there are 30 provisional ballots left to be county which may change the final totals slightly.
Mayoral Candidate (4-year term) Totals
John Labriola – 315
Klaus Said – 269
Town Council (4-year term) Totals
John Moffitt – 489
Scott Parker – 497
Town Council (2-year term) Totals
Maryanne Connelly – 421
Dan Prickett – 381
John Ross– 229
