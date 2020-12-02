Trident Medical Center expected to announce new COVID-19 treatment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center says they are preparing to announce the start of a new treatment for non-hospitalized patients with mild or moderate confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The medical center released a statement scheduling a news conference for 10 am Wednesday to announce they are administering the COVID infusion therapy Bamlanivimab.
The medical center released a statement saying they would start administering a monoclonal antibody therapeutic, bamlanivimab, for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients.
The therapy received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on November 9, the statement said.
Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs said, “The primary goal of the medication is to prevent hospitalizations by treating the most at-risk COVID positive individuals.”
According to the USFDA, bamlanivimab is appropriate for emergency use for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients with positive results SARS-CoV-2.
Briggs said the medical center has 150 doses of bamlanivimab, but Trident Health says they have since received 100 more.
The medical center says it will identify prospective patients through its five ERs at Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Brighton Park Emergency, Centre Pointe Emergency, Moncks Corner Medical Center, and through primary care providers.
The statement said Palmetto Primary and Specialty Care Physicians and Fetter Health Care Network are the first two primary care providers to participate.
Trident says the three-hour infusion treatment process will be administered only at Trident Medical Center.
