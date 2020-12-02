What’s Driving You Crazy: Congestion on Highway 176 in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction to widen parts of Highway 176, also known as State Road, in Berkeley County is expected to start soon. A viewer reached out to Live 5 News to ask when construction will start because the project has been in the works for years.
In 2018, Berkeley County held a meeting to get feedback from people who live and drive in the area and came up with the plan to widen State Road from two lanes to four lanes with a raised concrete median from Highway 17A to Nexton Parkway.
County staff are expected to submit their plans to the South Carolina Department of Transportation by this week and anticipate SCDOT to give authorization for construction by the end of 2020. The goal is to start construction in the spring of 2021.
Earlier this year, the Berkeley County School District donated land next to Cane Bay High School to help move the project forward.
Funding will come from the county’s one-cent sales tax but at last check the county spokesperson to Live 5 News that funding source is expected to take a hit because of the pandemic. The project is expected to cost more than 53 million dollars and be complete in 2023.
You can tell Abbey what's driving you crazy on Lowcountry roads by emailing her at aobrien@live5news.com
