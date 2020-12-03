Coastal Conservation League appeals I-526 ruling

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Coastal Conservation league is again trying to derail plans to extend Interstate 526.
This development hinges on the county’s use of a half-cent sales tax to fund a portion of this interstates’ extension to James and Johns island. The Coastal Conservation League says the county promised not to use those funds for the project but are now planning to anyways.
SCCCL took the county to court last year, but a judge dismissed the case on standing, basically meaning the plaintiff would not be impacted by a ruling. Now they’re appealing and saying this has to do with transparency.
A Charleston County spokesperson said the county does not comment on pending litigation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.