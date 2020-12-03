Court documents reveal new details in killing of North Charleston woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Court affidavits allege a man stabbed a North Charleston woman to death and that he and his wife left the body in a field across the street from the couple’s home.
Curtis Smith, 65, and Antolene Smith, 45, appeared before a bond judge Wednesday on charges connected with the death of 36-year-old Jennifer Grant.
Investigators say that sometime between Nov. 20 and 25, Curtis Smith killed grant with a kitchen knife during a physical fight at Grant’s home before burying her in his backyard.
The documents state that during a confession, Antolene Smith said she and Curtis Smith then took Grant’s body out of the ground using a garden hose and tried to put the victim in their car, but failed. After that, they allegedly put Grant’s body in a recycling bin and wheeled it across the street to a field where they left the body on abandoned train tracks.
Detectives found the Grant’s body on Tuesday. During a search of the property under a search warrant, investigators found a knife in the adjacent vacant lot near the corner of the Smiths’ home, the documents state. Investigators say Antolene Smith told them where the knife was located after Curtis Smith told her he had tossed it into the vacant field next to the house.
She told investigators the fight began when he told Grant that he was going back to his wife. She said he told her Grant struck him in the back of his head with a trophy and bit his hand, leading him to get a knife from the kitchen and stab her during the fight, the documents state.
Investigators say they saw a small cut on Curtis Smith’s right pinky finger which did not appear to have healed.
The North Charleston Police Department charged Curtis Smith with murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime. Antolene Smith was also charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
Curtis Smith waived his right to a bond hearing while a judge set bond at $50,000 for Antolene Smith.
