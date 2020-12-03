City leaders address flooding concerns for potential James Island subdivision

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee says they will hear the latest plans for a major subdivision on James Island.
While the biggest concern with this subdivision is flooding, the developers say they are presenting their latest plans to the Storm Water Management team Thursday to discuss how they will address the issue.
The Riverland Oaks subdivision is being proposed along Maybank Highway and plans show developers want to build behind the Pour House between Stefan Drive and Woodland Shores Road.
The plans show the development was first proposed back in 2015, but the issue of flooding concerned many living in the area, as well as city officials.
Developers say they are still proposing the original 147 lots, but the improvements they want to discuss pertain to storing stormwater on site, as well as improving off-site drainage.
Director of Storm Water Management Mathew Fountain says Thursday’s discussion will likely include their plans to build offsite drainage, like pipes and ditches downstream of their property.
The city says they will be providing feedback and comments, but the developers will need to receive permission from the other property owners to build.
Thursday’s meeting will be at 9 a.m., and although this is the third reading for the project, Fountain says it will be more of a discussion.
Fountain says they will likely continue to review this project before giving it the final approval.
