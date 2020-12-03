DHEC to hold state-wide coronavirus vaccine update

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they will give an update about the COVID-19 vaccine.
DHEC says they will be holding a thirty-minute news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly and DHEC Immunizations Director Stephen White will be speaking at Thursday’s conference, DHEC said.
Anyone wishing to call into the meeting can call 864-558-7311 and enter phone conference ID: 969 524 183#. Additionally DHEC says people can also view the meeting via Microsoft teams.
