Family of murdered North Charleston woman heartbroken, searching for answers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After the body of 36-year-old Jennifer Grant was found on abandoned train tracks Tuesday, family members say they want justice for the killing.
Grant’s family described her as a caring person who had a bright future.
“They just gravitated to her because of her spirit, how loving she was and she would help anyone she could,” said Terralyn Sheppard, who is Grant’s cousin. “She had a heart of gold.”
“She had a big future ahead of her,” said Lasonya Epps, another cousin of Grant’s. “She just graduated from college and she was working down to the VA hospital.”
Curtis Smith, 65, and Antolene Smith, 45, appeared before a bond judge Wednesday on charges connected with the death of 36-year-old Jennifer Grant.
Investigators say that sometime between Nov. 20 and 25, Curtis Smith killed grant with a kitchen knife during a physical fight at Smith’s home before burying her in his backyard.
Court documents say Smith and his wife then dug up and put Grant’s body in a recycling bin and wheeled it across the street to a field where they left the body on abandoned train tracks.
“I don’t think two human beings should determine the way they buried her,” Epps said. “Took her across the street and buried her on the railroad track. It’s really hard. That’s not no respect.”
The family also says they want more answers about what led to the killing.
“We do believe that there’s more to the story being told than what is actually being told to us. We ask that justice defiantly be served,” said Dr. Cassandra Friend, one of Grant’s cousins. “But I also ask that you pray for the family.”
Tonight, only two questions sit in her mom’s mind.
“I would just like to know if she had any last words or did she suffer?” said Eva Grant, Jennifer’s mother. “Did she call for her mom?”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.