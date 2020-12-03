Firefighters report College Park Road closed after car crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The C&B Fire Department says College Park Road has been closed while crews clear a car accident and repair downed power lines.
C&B firefighters say they and Caromi fire crews are on the scene, but College Park Road is completely shut down between I-26 and Highway 78.
There are also downed power lines in the area and CBFD says this area will be shut down for hours.
Officials with Dominion Energy say crews have responded and will be on-site making repairs.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
