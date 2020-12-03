Liberty-Coastal Carolina game off, BYU to fill in

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal Carolina’s game at home against Liberty has been called off because of COVID-19 protocols and precautions within the Flames’ program the school said in a release on Thursday.
To fill-in, BYU will now come to Myrtle Beach to play the Chanticleers on Saturday at 5:30 on ESPNU.
ESPN College GameDay, the premier college football pregame show, will go live from Coastal Carolina University and Brooks Stadium prior to the top-25 contest. The show airs live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Coastal, who’s ranked 18th in the latest College Football Playoff poll will enter the game at 9-0 on the season while the Cougars, who are ranked 13th, are also at 9-0.
