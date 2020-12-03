McMaster attends groundbreaking for Dorchester County Walmart facility

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster helped break ground on a new Walmart distribution center coming to Dorchester County Thursday morning.
The new facility is part of a $220 million investment. It will be located on the Ridgeville Industrial Campus and will create approximately 1000 full-time jobs.
“Walmart’s $220 million investment is a vote of confidence in the hardworking people of South Carolina and our state’s business-friendly approach that attracts the world’s top companies,” McMaster said. “This investment and the 1,000 jobs that come with it will help continue our state’s tremendous economic success and change the lives of South Carolinians.”
The distribution center will utilize the Port of Charleston to supply several Walmart regional distribution centers and support approximately 850 Walmart and Sam’s Clubs locations in South Carolina and other states, according to a release from the governor’s office.
Greg Smith, Walmart’s executive vice president of supply chain, said the company found “great partners” in South Carolina, Dorchester County and S.C. Ports.
“SC Ports’ business mindset, efficient operations and shovel-ready site at the Ridgeville Commerce Campus helped make this project a reality,” Smith said. “SC Ports’ proven track record of handling high-demand supply chain needs for the automotive industry gives us full confidence in their ability to meet our retail distribution and e-commerce needs. We are excited about the impact this new distribution facility will have on the regional economy and how it will help us better serve customers across the Southeast.”
In 2018, the South Carolina Ports Authority purchased the 1,000-acre Ridgeville Industrial Campus to create a site for port-dependent businesses to locate. The Walmart facility was announced in July and will be the first tenant. The distribution center is projected to increase volumes at the Port of Charleston by 5%.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the groundbreaking of Walmart’s seventh import distribution center in Ridgeville, South Carolina. We will support the investment by efficiently handling Walmart’s imported goods,” SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “Walmart is at the cutting-edge of supply chain sophistication and performance, and their confidence in us speaks volumes. This investment is a signal to the major retailers that we’re prepared to be a force in retail distribution and that we can handle their requirements.”
Once completed, the new storage and cross-dock facility will span nearly 3 million square feet, according to a release from the company. The company said in July it would take approximately 14 months to build.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.