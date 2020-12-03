New apartment complex may come to peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston City Council says they are discussing plans to bring a new apartment complex to the peninsula.
Plans show the owners of the property along Spring Street are proposing to build a new six-story apartment complex.
The apartment complex is proposed for right off of Highway 17 as drivers are leaving downtown toward West Ashley. The address plans designate for the new construction is 214 Spring Street.
While the project hasn’t been approved yet, Trident Construction says they are using the lot for additional space to park while they work on a nearby project.
If the new complex is approved, developers say they plan to build a multifamily apartment complex with 33 units. They say each unit will be three or four bedrooms and there will be a parking lot, fitness center and lobby on the first floor.
The city’s Technical Review Committee says they will meet this morning to discuss the apartment complex further.
The TRC says that meeting will be at 9 a.m. but the public can watch and take part via zoom.
