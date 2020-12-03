Officers seek public’s help finding man in violation of probation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services says they are looking for a man in violation of his supervision that stemmed from domestic violence and battery charges.
SCDPPPS says Matthew McIntosh, 32, absconded from their supervision Oct. 19, following a May 20 conviction for one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and two counts of first degree assault and battery.
Officers say McIntosh has been unsupervised since Oct. 19 and is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in a correctional facility.
McIntosh’s whereabouts is unknown and agents say they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.
Officers say McIntosh has ties to the James Island area and is known to frequent Berkeley County, as well.
McIntosh is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 165 pounds, and officers say he has multiple tattoos. Reports include one tattoo on his right arm that reads “psycho” and a tribal tattoo on his left arm that reads “ozzy”.
Anyone with information is asked to contact either Agent Christian Aulbach at 843-998-4079 or Crime Stoppers Anonymous tip line at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
A cash reward of up to $1,000.00 is being offered for information leading to this subjects arrest.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.