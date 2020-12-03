Orange Grove Charter class quarantining after student tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at the Orange Grove Charter School said one class is quarantining after a student tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. School officials say the quarantine is out of caution.
This comes after students returned to their classrooms this past Monday.
The school had been on virtual learning for two weeks before Thanksgiving because earlier last month a school staff member and her child, who attends the school sponsored daycare, tested positive.
Fifteen teachers use the daycare so staffing was the main issue in deciding to go virtual, according to school officials.
Currently, Orange Grove Charter school has 1,150 elementary and middle school students.
