Project underway to fix one of West Ashley’s most flood-prone areas

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A project to fix flooding is now underway for one of West Ashley’s most flood-prone areas. The City of Charleston has hired an engineering firm to get design work started for the Church Creek basin.
The city received nearly $1.5 million in grant money from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation for improvement projects in that area.
The goal is to use mitigate flooding naturally by using the land in the area to create improved flood storage facilities.
“This is the contract to begin the design work for those nature-based storage solutions which is basically adding in the floodplains, wetlands, and using the buyout properties that the city has acquired,” said Matt Fountain, Charleston’s director of Stormwater Management. “What we’re doing here is we’re trying to hold the water.”
Not only will this create a more permanent solution to the severe flooding problems in the area, but Fountain says it is also meant to act as a multi-purpose project.
“This is something we’re saying will mitigate flooding while also finding ways to improve life and the environment for everyone,” he said.
The action plan and preliminary design work for the project will be ready within six months.
The city will look to move into final design and construction within the next two years.
