Ryanair orders 75 more Boeing 737-MAX jets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Europe’s largest airline company says they are putting a large 737-MAX airplane order into Boeing.
Ryanair Group says they are ordering 75 more 737-MAXs’, bringing their total order to 210.
On Wednesday, Boeing completed its first test flight of the planes since they had been grounded for more than a year and Calhoun says his company is committed to safety after two deadly crashes.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun says he anticipates this is the first of many orders that will come for the planes.
“We will never forget the accidents that put us in the place that we were, ever,” Calhoun said. “We have reinstilled, reinvigorated - use any word you like - everything that has anything to do with safety across our company. We all feel it, we understand it, recommitting to it is part of our culture, and reinventing processes to make sure that something like this never happens again. "
Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary says he has full confidence in the safety of the aircraft. He says the large order is an effort to boost the travel industry’s recovery from the pandemic.
Part of the 737-MAX airplanes are made in the Lowcountry at the North Charleston Boeing plant.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.