SC man accused of sexually abusing child, shooting at her father

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man in connection with an incident involving a minor and her father.
Steven Bethea, 29, of Quiet Grove Drive in Lexington was arrested on November 28 following warrants being issued for his arrest that same day.
According to warrants, Bethea engaged in sexual battery with a female victim who officials say is between the ages of 11 and 14 more than once. The initial incident is believed to have happened on and between October 1 and October 14.
The latest incident occurred on November 28 on Mayrant Road in Sumter County.
Officials say that Bethea encouraged the female victim to leave her home without her parent’s permission and he later shot at the victim’s father upon him finding Bethea with the minor.
Bethea faces charges of attempted murder, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
