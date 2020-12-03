S.C. reports lowest first-time unemployment claims since pandemic began

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since mid-March, South Carolina reported fewer than 3,000 first-time claims for unemployment.
The data for the week ending Saturday from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported a total of 2,683 initial claims. That was a drop of nearly 900 from the previous week.
But the total number of people who have filed their first claim for unemployment since mid-March continues to rise and now stands at 783,926.
The state paid out a total of $31 million in state and federal benefits last week, SCDEW data states. Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out $4.66 billion in state and federal benefits.
The highest number of first-time claims last week occurred in Greenville County where 283 people filed. Horry County reported the second-highest with 238, while Richland County had the third-highest at 206.
Charleston County came in fifth place with 128. Berkeley County reported 88 while Dorchester County reported 69. Beaufort County reported 49.
Thursday’s report was the seventh consecutive week of a zig-zag in totals. For the previous week, the state reported 3,567 first-time claims, an increase of 66 over the week before that.
