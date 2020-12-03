S.C. reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive rate above 23%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,754 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, over 100 more than the total reported Wednesday.
It marked the 16th straight report in which the daily new case count exceeded 1,000 and a second day with percent-positive rate above 20%.
The agency listed 1,754 newly-confirmed cases with 137 probable cases, 21 confirmed deaths, and two probable deaths.
One of the confirmed deaths, of an elderly patient, was reported in Charleston County.
That brings the total to 208,435 confirmed cases in the state, 14,628 probable cases; 4,145 confirmed deaths and 321 probable deaths.
A total of 2,773,206 COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians. Thursday’s report represented the results of 7,360 individual tests reported with an overall positive rate of 23.8%, an increase over Wednesday’s 21.6% rate.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
