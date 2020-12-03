SCANA agrees to settlement on fraud charges in failed nuclear power plant expansion

The SEC’s complaint filed in February 2020 alleged that SCANA, SCE&G, and two former senior executives misled investors by claiming that a project to build two nuclear units would qualify the company for more than $1 billion in tax credits when they knew the project was far behind schedule and therefore unlikely to qualify for the tax credits. The complaint alleged that the false statements and omissions boosted SCANA’s stock price and enabled it to raise rates on customers and sell more than $1 billion in bonds. In mid-2017, SCANA announced it was scrapping the project and, according to the complaint, investors lost hundreds of millions of dollars when the truth was revealed.