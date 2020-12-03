SCDOT: Crews work to clear crash at I-526, I-26 interchange

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they have reopened the I-526 Westbound interchange with I-26 after crews worked early-morning to clear a crash.
Specifically, the SCDOT says they closed the Exit 17 ramp from I-526 West toward I-26 West, but it is reopened.
Reports say the crash occurred just after 4 a.m. Thursday. It is unknown whether there are any injuries stemming from this crash.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are responding to the scene, and reports say the accident involved an overturned tractor trailer.
A tow-truck is reported on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
