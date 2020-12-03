Sheriff: Armed robbers hit 3 Berkeley Co. businesses within minutes of each other

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Armed robbers hit three businesses within minutes of each other in Berkeley County early Thursday morning.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin Lavon Givens and Rome Javon Richardson, both 19. They are each charged with three counts of armed robbery and various weapons charges.
According to investigators, the men robbed a gas station on College Park Road, a separate business also on College Park Road, then a gas station on St. James Avenue which were all in close proximity of each other.
Both of the suspects were arrested following a vehicle pursuit.
“Every year we see an increase in thefts around the holiday season,” Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Unfortunately, these criminals believe they can get away after committing violent offenses. That will not be the case. I am grateful to our surrounding agencies that came to assist us in making arrests swiftly. Let this be a lesson to everyone, you won’t get away.”
The first armed robbery was reported at the Sunoco gas station on 336 College Park Road at 12:30 a.m.
As deputies were working that robbery, they received another call for a second armed robbery at The Pantry located on 830 College Park Road. Deputies responded to that scene and gathered information.
A third armed robbery call then came out minutes after 1 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station on 1255 St. James Ave. Deputies reported that the caller was able to give emergency officials descriptive information about the suspect’s vehicle and the direction of travel when the car left.
A deputy patrolling the area spotted the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of North Charleston, and attempted to stop the vehicle. A car chase started which ended in a wreck and the arrest of one of the suspects.
“The driver did not stop for deputies and a short pursuit ensued,” BCSO officials said. “The driver of the vehicle wrecked into brush on Corporate Parkway and the suspects fled from the scene on foot. After a successful K-9 track, Givens was arrested. "
Investigators said they located evidence in the vehicle from an armed robbery.
A report states deputies continued patrolling the area and were able to arrest Richardson after he attempted to call a ride to come pick him up.
“He was found to be in possession of over $700 and clothing that matched the description obtained by the gas station clerk and surveillance video,” the sheriff’s office said.
