Six Chants Reach Double Figures in Win Over Columbia International

Dibba also showed that he’s fully back after being out for 10 months (with a knee injury).” Dibba, a junior guard who missed 27 games last season, got his 16 points on 7-11 shooting and chipped in with five rebounds and team-highs of six steals and six assists. Dixon came off the bench again to get his points that included hitting 3-of-four 3-pointers. Jones, the team’s leading scorer at over 17 points a game last year, enjoyed another breather, as he played just 22 minutes and got 12 of his 14 points in the first half.