State grand jury indicts 29 in 2018 Lee Correctional riot

The indictments allege three conspiracies of groups of current or former inmates who “did conspire and combine for the purpose of engaging in violence against other inmates at the Lee Correctional Institution.” Inmates within those conspiracies are indicted for various other crimes, including murder, assault and battery by mob (death results), assault and battery by mob (serious injury results), and prisoner carrying or concealing weapon. The indictment contained a total of 62 counts against the 29 defendants, listed here with charges and possible penalties if convicted: