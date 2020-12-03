State grand jury indicts 29 in 2018 Lee Correctional riot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced more than five dozen charges against 29 people Thursday morning connected to the deadly April 15, 2018, riot at Lee Correctional Institution.
Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the indictments in the case of “Yard Work,” that allege murder, conspiracy, assault and battery by mob and prisoners carrying a weapon.
The violence in Lee Correctional Institution on the night of April 15, 2018, occurred in the F-1, F-3, and F-5 dorms and resulted in injuries to numerous prisoners and the deaths of inmates Eddie Casey Gaskins, Joshua Jenkins, Cornelius McClary, Michael Milledge, Damonte Rivera, Corey Scott, and Raymond Angelo Scott, according to a release from the attorney general’s office.
The indictments allege three conspiracies of groups of current or former inmates who “did conspire and combine for the purpose of engaging in violence against other inmates at the Lee Correctional Institution.” Inmates within those conspiracies are indicted for various other crimes, including murder, assault and battery by mob (death results), assault and battery by mob (serious injury results), and prisoner carrying or concealing weapon. The indictment contained a total of 62 counts against the 29 defendants, listed here with charges and possible penalties if convicted:
- Stephen J. Green, (a/k/a “Tank”): Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Murder: 30 Years to Life; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Michael Juan Smith, (a/k/a “Flame”): Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Andre T. Boone (a/k/a “Fang”): Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Michael Antonio Williams, (a/k/a “Mikey”): Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Jerell Rashaun Jackson: Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Keon Daunte Moore: Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Rico Hickman: Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Mike Smalls: Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Tyrone Lewis: Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Teron Hikeen Jackson (a/k/a Teron Hakeen Jackson, “2-5”): Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years
- Jacoby Jamar Gregory: Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Shawn Roseberry Bisnauth: Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Arsenio Donta Charle Colclough: Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Torey Robert Blackwell (a/k/a “Zay”): Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years;
- Rahim F. Carter (a/k/a “Zilla”): Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Montez Lavarrey Rutledge (a/k/a “Booger Rat”): Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Ricardo Labruce Joseph (a/k/a “Townhead”): Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Murder: 30 Years to Life; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Danielle Lamar Peay (a/k/a “P”): Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Murder: 30 Years to Life; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Harold Leon Junes III, (a/k/a “Red”): Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Jeffrey Samuels: Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Kevin Tyrone Bryant, (a/k/a “KB”): Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree (Serious Bodily Injury Results): 3-25y; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Jody Lovonte Gary, (a/k/a “Deek”, “Dirt”): Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Jordan Russell Wall, (a/k/a “Chucky”): Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Chan Soheap Bun, (a/k/a “Bun C”): Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Richard Dewayne Lyles, (a/k/a “White Boy Lyles”): Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Joshua Phillips: Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Christopher Devaul Lovely (a/k/a “P-90”): Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Derrick Jerrod Rice, (a/k/a “9-0”): Criminal Conspiracy: 0-5y or up to $5000; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Assault and Battery by Mob 1st Degree (Death Results): Not Less than 30 Years; Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
- Antwan Dominique Grayson: Prisoner Carrying or Concealing a Weapon: 0-10y
Bond hearings for the four defendants not currently incarcerated in SCDC were remotely held on December 2nd 2020 before the Honorable Alison Renee Lee. Michael Juan Smith and Derrick Jerrod Rice had their bond denied. Ricardo Labruce Joseph received a $125,000 surety bond. Jidy Lavonte Gary received a $75,000 surety bond. Bond hearings for the remaining defendants who are currently incarcerated in SCDC will be held at a future time to be determined.
“Illegal cell phones in our prisons continue to drive and facilitate the contraband trade within the walls, and that contraband trade drives much of the violence within the institutions,” Wilson said. “Violence also spreads within the institutions because of contraband cell phones.”
“From the moment this happened, we have insisted that these men be brought to justice for the murder and mayhem they caused at Lee Correctional Institution,” S.C. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said. “As I’ve said before, illegal cell phones contribute to contraband and violence, and we need national legislation to allow us to stop these phones from working.”
The case was investigated by the South Carolina State Grand Jury, which was assisted in this case by a partnership of the Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Division, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Department of Corrections’ Division of Police Services, the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
