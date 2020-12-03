Storm system to bring brief warm-up, rain followed by weekend cool down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A brief warm-up is on the way before we cool the temperatures down again this weekend. It’s all thanks in part to an area of low pressure that will quickly move through the Southeast over the next 24 to 36 hours. High clouds will start to increase a little today as temperatures finally climb back above 60°. Clouds will continue to increase tonight leading to a milder morning on Friday. We’ll start out with temperatures in the 40s and climb to near 70 degrees by Friday afternoon. Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with a slight chance of a shower during the daytime hours. A cold front will near overnight increasing the chance of rain starting Friday evening. The best chance of rain will be from sunset on Friday to sunrise on Saturday. We expect a sunny and dry weekend across the Lowcountry with temperatures cooling down behind the cold front that will move offshore early Saturday morning. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s this weekend with lows back in the 30s by Sunday morning.