Vacant land on Maybank Hwy may be too expensive for Greenbelt funds

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Johns Island continues to see new developments pop up along Maybank Highway.
One applicant says they want to purchase a portion of land that’s for sale, and turn it into outdoor parks and recreation space. However, the proposed Quaponda Parks project might not get the funding it wants.
George Griffith and Margaret Broxton have signs posted along an area of Maybank Highway listing a 41 acres of land for sale. Records show it is all in unincorporated Johns Island, under Charleston County jurisdiction.
According to the Application Summary for the Quaponda Parks, the non-profit group, “Community Initiated Rightful Construction Agenda 11:11” is requesting a total of $4,729,000 in Greenbelt funds from the county. Records show they are asking for this money in order to purchase four different areas of land in this area.
All of the land proposed is off of Maybank Highway, in different areas across from the Live Oak Square shopping and retail center. The addresses of the vacant land areas are listed on Maybank Highway, Cane Slash Road, and Griffith Road.
Proposed plans in the application summary include creating a “central park” in the heart of Johns Island as a community resource nature preserve and public park. The application says the applicant wants to call it Quaponda Parks.
Plans show the group wants to develop outdoor education programs as well as connect undeveloped land for walking trails between residences and work places. Additionally the plans show the group wants to implement water-related recreation such as fishing, swimming, canoeing and kayaking, and construct a Cultural Community Center to be rented out for events like weddings.
Charleston County’s Greenbelt Advisory Board says they are recommending that council deny funds for this due to insufficient funds in the urban unincorporated allocation. According to the reports from the GAB, funds would be needed from either rural funds or another urban municipality’s allocation.
The county’s finance committee says that recommendation will be reviewed 5 p.m Thursday.
More information on that meeting can be found on the Charleston County website.
It’s unclear if the planned activities will be accomplished if the applicant is denied Greenbelt funds.
