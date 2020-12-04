Charleston Co. School District to roll out nearly 5,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits to schools

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District now has 5,000 15-minute rapid COVID-19 test kits from the state health department, but district leaders say final preparations need to be made before handing them out to schools as early as next week.
Ellen Nitz, director of Nursing Services, says the district still needs direct guidelines and more personal protective equipment from DHEC before using the rapid tests.
“And then I have to make sure that we have bio-waste management involved. So, there’s a couple more things that we have to get lined up and all of those are in the works before those can be used,” Nitz said. “But until then, we still have the saliva test up and running.”
The current number of rapid tests equals one tenth of the district’s enrollment, but Nitz said they will be incontact with DHEC should they need more.
“If a school goes through them much more quickly, we will then reach out to DHEC again in Columbia and let them know that we are in more need,” Nitz said.
Parents will have to sign off on individual consent forms for both the saliva and rapid tests if their child needs it.
Students who do not have consent but have symptoms will be taken to their school’s isolation area until they can be tested.
