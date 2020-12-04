Charleston County begins construction on new social services campus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County says they will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for their new social services campus coming to North Charleston.
Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow says the event will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the corner of Rivers Avenue and McMillan Avenue, but it is not open to the public.
Barlow says this will be the site of a new Social Services Hub and it will provide healthcare and office facilities for members of the community. She says it is designed to consolidate local and state operated services in a single centralized location.
Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey, Charleston County Councilmember Henry Darby, Charleston County Councilmember Teddie Pryor and North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey will be speaking at the ceremony, a statement from the county said.
