Deputies arrest man accused in fatal 2019 shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a North Charleston man is in custody in connection with a November 2019 killing.
Eduardo Munoz-Guzman is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to court documents.
The charges stem from the shooting death of a man found near the 2200 block of Kimbrell Road on Nov. 18, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man. When investigators arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Jerome Chisolm, lying on the ground in a field.
Court documents state a witness identified Munoz to investigators as a person who came to the incident location where Chisolm had been found and said, “This is what happens when you disrespect my uncle.”
Once confronted by Chisholm’s family member, Munoz ran from the scene, the documents state.
A witness also told investigators that Munoz admitted shooting and killing Chisolm, court documents state, and the witness revealed details of the case that had not been made public.
Court documents state Munoz came to the scene of the shooting hours before Chisolm’s body was found and offered to sell a firearm. The documents state a person whose identity was redacted told Munoz to leave and Munoz left going in the direction where Chisolm was later found dead.
The US Marshal’s Task Force assisted deputies with the arrest, Antonio said.
Munoz-Guzman was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
