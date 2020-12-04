Deputies: Man arrested after shooting reported roommate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested on James Island after allegedly shooting his roommate who was reportedly making suicidal comments.
Deputies say David Taliaferro Anderson, 31, has been charged with one count of attempted murder.
An incident report states that deputies were first dispatched just before 4 a.m. to the 2000 block of Medway Road in reference to a disturbance. While en route, CCSO says Anderson called dispatch, advised he had a gun and would shoot the victim if he did not leave the Medway Road residence.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say they saw Anderson walking outside the home, flag down officers excitedly and say, “I shot him, he is inside bleeding out.”
The incident report states emergency services were contacted, whereupon the victim confirmed he was shot by Anderson and was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina.
Anderson said that upon threatening the victim with the gun, the victim began making suicidal statements and daring Anderson to shoot him in the head, the incident report states. Anderson said he was going to shoot the victim in the head but the incident report states he changed his mind and instead decided to shoot the victim three times.
Deputies say Anderson let them to know that the victim had been living at the home.
No update has been given on the condition of the victim.
