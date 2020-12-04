Drive underway to provide ‘Hope for the Holidays’ from Lowcountry Food Bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You can help end hunger in the Lowcountry this holiday season!
Live 5 WCSC and iHeart Media Charleston are teaming up for the “Hope for the Holidays” food drive sponsored by Joye Law Firm to benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank.
CLICK HERE to donate. Did you know that just $1 can provide 5 meals?
This year, more people than ever are in need. The LCFB is receiving requests for help from many people who have never before dealt with food insecurity.
We know this has been have a tough year for so many people. Any amount you can give will go far to help local families put food on the table.
Our goal is to raise $50,000 which will help create 300,000 meals!
We’re hoping you can help us make the holidays brighter for our Lowcountry neighbors in need!
