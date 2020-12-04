FDA warns healthcare providers of false positive results from COVID-19 “rapid” tests

“DHEC anticipates that an initial allotment of Abbott BinaxNow test kits, which return results in 15 minutes, will reach districts next week in an amount equivalent to 10% of their student and staff populations. Since the plan is voluntary for districts, their plan of implementation and tracking at the school level can likely be found either by contacting the S.C. Department of Education or the districts directly,” DHEC officials said in a statement.