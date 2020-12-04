FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on Red Bank Rd. in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to crash in Berkeley County that closed several lanes of Red Bank Road.
The crash involves several vehicles and happened at approximately 11:03 a.m. on Red Bank Road near Bayshore Boulevard, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
Injuries have been reported, but the extend of the injuries was not immediately clear.
Tidewell said three lanes were blocked because of the collision.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.