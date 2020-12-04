Health department confirms tuberculosis exposure at Ft. Dorchester High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting a confirmed tuberculosis exposure at Fort Dorchester High School.
A DHEC spokesperson said tuberculosis testing of those identified as having an expose to a case occurred on Wednesday and Thursday.
Initially, officials sent a letter to those with confirmed exposure about the need for testing, a release from DHEC states.
A second letter will be sent to all staff, students and families explaining the status of the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
