Hope for the Holidays campaign gets big gift in fight against hunger

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wells Fargo is joining the fight against hunger in the Lowcountry. The financial services company gave a $50,000 matching gift to the Lowcountry Food Bank.
Live 5 News is partnering with iHeart Radio for the Hope for the Holidays campaign, which raises money for the Lowcountry Food Bank.
“We are a firm believer that healthy communities are good communities all-around,” Region Bank President Jim Lawrence said. “Having people have proper nourishment and food is the basic foundation of that, so it’s important for us to be out there and support our local non-profits because of the great work that they do.”
You can also help end hunger in the Lowcountry this holiday season! Live 5 WCSC and iHeart Media Charleston are teaming up for the “Hope for the Holidays” food drive sponsored by Joye Law Firm to benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank.
CLICK HERE to donate. Did you know that just $1 can provide 5 meals?
You can donate through Monday at noon.
This year, more people than ever are in need. The LCFB is receiving requests for help from many people who have never before dealt with food insecurity.
We know this has been have a tough year for so many people. Any amount you can give will go far to help local families put food on the table. Our goal is to raise $50,000 which will help create 300,000 meals!
We’re hoping you can help us make the holidays brighter for our Lowcountry neighbors in need!
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.