Lowcountry communities hold annual Arbor Day celebrations

Earlier Friday, the City of Charleston held its celebration at Hampton Park. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and former Mayor Joe Riley were on hand to help plant a live oak tree in the west side of the park near the fountain. The tree was planted in recognition of Arbor Day and in memory of Mayo Reed. Reed was a Charlestonian who influenced the planting of more than 1,000 trees throughout the city during his lifetime, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.