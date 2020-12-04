Lowcountry communities hold annual Arbor Day celebrations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Municipalities across the Lowcountry are marking Arbor Day Friday by planting trees in their areas.
James Island leaders scheduled its Arbor Day celebration from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the front lawn of its Town Hall at 1122 Dill’s Bluff Road.
The ceremony was set to conclude with the planting of trees, which the town says it hopes will inspire others to plant trees.
Earlier Friday, the City of Charleston held its celebration at Hampton Park. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and former Mayor Joe Riley were on hand to help plant a live oak tree in the west side of the park near the fountain. The tree was planted in recognition of Arbor Day and in memory of Mayo Reed. Reed was a Charlestonian who influenced the planting of more than 1,000 trees throughout the city during his lifetime, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
The town of Summerville planted two Eastern Redbud trees beside the fountain behind town hall at 11 a.m.
Town officials also handed out free longleaf pine seedlings to help jumpstart the city’s “Summerville Roots for Trees” tree-planting campaign, town spokesperson Mary Edwards said. The campaign is set to officially begin in 2021.
