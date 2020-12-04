3 months later, Lowcountry woman still waiting for unemployment benefits

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas will look a lot different this year for many families struggling to make ends meet. Chantal Martin is the single mother of the three children – a four-year-old, a seven-year-old, and a teenager.
“I feel horrible,” Martin said. “My kids are doing great in school and as a parent you want to reward your kids. It’s Christmas time and I can’t do that this year. I need a miracle.”
Martin had to temporarily leave her job at the St. George Dollar General store when the pandemic hit and her children had to go back to school. The two youngest children are taking classes online which means Martin could not leave them home alone.
“They’re doing school from 8 to 2. I am not able to work because I have to be there,” Martin said. “My oldest child can stay with them but he is in school, not at home during those hours.”
Without a job, Martin has scraped by while applying for unemployment benefits. Months later, she is still waiting for a response.
“If I can just get some help, some answers, anything from the unemployment office. . . please, I just need to know what’s going on,” Martin said. “I just need to get myself back together.”
Claims can be checked online through the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce’s website portal. It is a useful tool that allows people to file claims, track a claims status and it even keeps track of documents and notifications.
Martin currently has a claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that is listed as pending. Applicants can also call to figure out what is holding up the application.
“Every time I call, the only thing they can tell me is I have done everything correctly and they’re still processing everything,” Martin said.
SCDEW representatives say they will be reaching out directly Friday afternoon. Martin says her situation is desperate.
“I still have rent, utilities, the kids need things and it’s Christmas time,” Martin said. “I am just looking for some help.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.