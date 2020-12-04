Police confirm overnight shooting at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was shot at an apartment complex in West Ashley.
The Charleston Police Department reported officers responding to a shooting at Middleton Cove Apartments in the 2200 block of Ashley River Road just after 12:35 a.m. Friday.
Police spokesman Charles Francis says the victim was apparently shot in the arm and abdomen, but arrests have yet to have been made.
The victim was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina and police have not reported on his or her condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the on duty Charleston Police Central detectives at 843-743-7200.
