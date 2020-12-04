Summerville man arrested after DNA links him to 21-year-old rape cold case from N.J

“This arrest, 21 years after the crime, is the result of DNA evidence and multiagency cooperation. We hope this shows all victims that no matter how much time passes, we will not give up,” said Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer. “This case should serve as a source of hope for others who are victims or know a victim of a cold case. It might take some time, but we will never stop working for justice on these cases.”