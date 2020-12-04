Public feedback wanted for Colleton Co. intersection improvement

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding an online, public comment period from now until Dec. 23 on improvements to the intersection of Jefferies Highway (Highway 15) and Augusta Highway (Highway 61).
The SCDOT says they want to change the four-way intersection to a roundabout in order to cut down on the amount of crashes. According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, nearly 50 people have been injured in crashes at the intersection since 2015.
Staff with SCDOT said a recent safety analysis showed a pattern of right-angle crashes, which are the most severe because of high speeds and a failure to yield.
The SCDOT Traffic Safety Office says their data shows roundabouts reduce injury crashes by nearly 80% and total crashes by about 65%.
The goal is to start construction in 2022, but SCDOT says the public can view changes and give feedback on the project website.
