Quick moving cold front to bring rain chance, cooler temps!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quick moving storm system will bring a round of rain and then cooler temperatures for the weekend. Clouds will be on the increase today as we watch this storm move in from the west. Winds will briefly turn out of the south warming us up today. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. There will be a slight chance of a shower during the daytime hours but the best rain chance will hold off until this evening. A few showers will be possible during the early evening hours ahead of a line of rain which will march through the area between 8PM and Midnight. This line of rain will be ahead of a cold front that will move offshore early Saturday morning. The wind will pick up this evening as the front nears and will remain through Saturday morning helping to usher in cooler weather for the weekend. Sunshine returns on Saturday but highs will be in the low 60s, about 10 degrees cooler than today. Clouds will return on Sunday ahead of our next storm system which may bring some showers Sunday night and Monday morning.