S.C. reports nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day total to date

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 2,470 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, the highest single-day total reported in the state since the pandemic began in mid-March.
DHEC also reported 90 probable new cases, 29 confirmed deaths and one probable death.
Two of the confirmed deaths were reported in the Lowcountry: one each in Charleston and Colleton Counties. Both cases involved an elderly patient.
It marked the 17th straight report in which the daily new case count exceeded 1,000 and a second day with percent-positive rate above 20%.
That brings the total to 210,995 confirmed cases in the state, 15,018 probable cases; 4,175 confirmed deaths and 321 probable deaths.
A total of 2,805,516 COVID-19 tests have been performed for South Carolinians. Thursday’s report represented the results of 11,569 individual tests reported with an overall positive rate of 21.4%, down from Thursday’s 23.8% rate.
The most new cases were reported in the Upstate, with Greenville County reporting 410 newly-confirmed cases alone.
Here are the new cases by county:
Here are the deaths reported:
