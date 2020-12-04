72-year-old woman killed in Lexington shooting identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The 72-year-old woman killed in a shooting at a shopping center in Lexington on Thursday night has been identified.
The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. behind businesses at the Town Square Shopping Center, near the closed Kmart on West Main Street.
When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to her face.
Officers provided aid to the woman until Lexington County EMS arrived. She later died while being taken to a local hospital.
The victim has been identified as Judy Burnett, 72, of Gilbert, the coroner confirmed.
No other injuries were reported.
Police also found a 49-year-old man from Lexington at the scene with a handgun. The man was detained by police and is being interviewed about the incident.
A witness told police the shooting took place during an argument.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are also investigating the shooting.
