Black Lives Matter, Tea Party hold competing downtown rallies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Reports say both Black Lives Matter and Tea Party supporters are holding rallies in downtown Charleston.
According to an event on social media, Tea Party supporters are holding a rally to petition for the resignation of Mayor John Tecklenburg and others. Reports say they are meeting at the Charleston Custom House starting at 11 a.m.
The social media post said the Tea Party supporters were petitioning for Tecklenburg’s resignation because, “The people of Charleston, South Carolina and the Low Country have endured a corrupt and self-serving City Government for long enough.” The group said they demand a redress of their “ever-growing list of grievances inflicted upon the people of Charleston by our elected officials.”
In response, Black Lives Matter supporters say they have organized a counter-protest of the Tea Party movement.
Reports say dozens of people are downtown also protesting a a proposal in city taxes to help next year’s budget and the response to the May 30 riot, sparked by the murder of George Floyd.
