Bulldogs Roll to 100-58 Victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel placed five players in double figures on their way to a 100-58 victory over Toccoa Falls Saturday afternoon inside McAlister Field House.
Game Information
Final Score: The Citadel 100, Toccoa Falls 58
Records: The Citadel (3-0), Toccoa Falls (0-6)
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (McAlister Field House)
Series: The Citadel leads 4-0
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs wasted little time in jumping out to a 10-0 less than two minutes into the game. The run was sparked by a pair of three-pointers from Kaiden Rice and another from Hayden Brown.
- The Screaming Eagles would get within five points, but the Bulldogs would respond with a 26-9 run over the next 9:27 to open a 22-point lead.
- The three-point onslot would continue over the final five minutes of the half as four different Bulldogs would hit three-pointers to take a 57-23 lead into the locker room.
- The second half got off to a slow start before Rudy Fitzgibbons, III stole the ball and raced for the easy layup. The play helped the Bulldogs to open a 40-point lead.
- The bench took over the rest of the game and helped to push the lead to 52 points. Fitzgibbons found Derek Webster, Jr. for an alley oop, and Jackson Gammons scored five-straight points to make it 89-37.
- Robert Guyton would play the final 6:27 and hand out a pair of assists.
Inside the Numbers
- The victory improved the Bulldogs to 3-0 on the season. It is the first 3-0 start to a season since the 1995-96 season. The Citadel opened that season with victories over Newberry, Charleston Southern and Randolph-Macon.
- The contest marked the first time the Bulldogs reached the century mark since scoring 102 points in a three-overtime victory over Longwood on Dec. 19, 2019.
- The Bulldogs last scored 100 points in a regulation game on Dec. 10, 2019 against Piedmont. The Citadel scored 129 points in that contest.
- The Citadel finished the game with 16 made three-pointers. They did their damage in the first half by hitting 13-of-21 in the game’s opening 20 minutes.
- The Bulldogs dished out 26 assists on 36 made field goals.
- The Citadel used a balanced attack as five players reached double figures.
- Rudy Fitzgibbons, III led the way with 13 points in his first start of the season. He also added three rebounds, six assists, two steals and zero turnovers.
- Kaiden Rice and Jackson Gammons each scored 12 points.
- The 12 points were a career-high for Gammons.
- Fletcher Abee and Brent Davis each contributed 11 points.
- Davis stuffed the stat sheet with three rebounds, two assists and five steals.
- Jerry Higgins, III had a solid game with six points, two rebounds, five assists, three steals and zero turnovers.
- Stephen Clark led the way with eight rebounds to go along with his seven points and two blocks.
- Dylan Engler connected on a pair of three-pointers for his first career points. He ended with six points and three rebounds.
Up NextThe Bulldogs continue their busy stretch on Dec. 7 as they welcome Columbia International to McAlister Field House.